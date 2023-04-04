Maryland TacoFest to be held in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- Taco enthusiasts, rejoice! The Maryland TacoFest is coming to Annapolis next month.

Fifteen taquerias in the state are bringing their best to sample and purchase at Maryland Hall from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. There will also be drinks, churros and ice cream, organizers said.

Everyone's a critic, and at this event, attendees will be able to vote for "Best Taco" and "Best Salsa."

The festival is also free to attend, so attendees can save that cash for another taco or churro. Tickets can be reserved online here or on the day of the event.

The event will also feature live music from local bands and artists, a live dancing horse show, a beer and margarita tent, tequila tastings. In addition, there will be family-friendly activities like face painting, craft stations, a mechanical bull and raffles.

The fest is organized by the City of Annapolis, the Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services of Anne Arundel County, and the Organization of Hispanic/Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County.