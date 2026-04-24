Maryland Supreme Court tosses Baltimore's $152 million opioid lawsuit win

The Supreme Court of Maryland has tossed out Baltimore's $152 million win in its lawsuit against drug companies over the opioid crisis.

The city won the settlement in August 2025 after a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies McKesson and Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen).

The $152 million was awarded after a judge decided the initial $266 million was too high, saying the city would have to accept the reduced amount or go back to court.

Baltimore mayor responds

Maryland Chief Justice Matthew Fader did not share a reason for the decision, which sends the case back to the Baltimore City Circuit Court.

"While we respect the Supreme Court of Maryland, we vigorously disagree with its decision to leave local governments without recourse against corporations that put profits over people and destroy communities with their actions," Baltimore Mayor Scott said in a statement.

"...the state Supreme Court has determined that federal fines are sufficient to penalize these corporate bad actors. We do not agree with this conclusion," the mayor added.

It is currently unclear if the city intends to appeal the decision.

Baltimore sues pharmaceutical companies

In 208, Baltimore sued several drug makers and pharmaceutical companies, often settling before reaching a trial.

Before Friday's decision, the city had been awarded about $580 million from multiple companies.

In their lawsuits, the city blamed the companies for contributing to the opioid crisis by failing to stop suspiciously large orders of painkillers to Baltimore pharmacies.

In March, the city finalized its plan to use the settlement money, put in the Opioid Restitution Fund, to reduce fatal overdoses by 50% in 14 years.

In its 2025-2027 plan, the city said it will use the funds to increase accessibility of Naloxone — an overdose-reversing medication — create more mobile treatment options and increase support for harm reduction and overdose programs.