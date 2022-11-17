Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones retiring

/ AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow "Jerry" Jones is retiring at the end of the year.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Roland Butler will be acting superintendent.

Jones is retiring after 35 years in law enforcement.

Before he became superintendent in February 2020, Jones served more than four years as chief of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Butler is currently chief of the Field Operations Bureau. He will become acting superintendent on Jan 1.

Hogan, a Republican who is term-limited, is leaving office in January. He will be replaced by Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 3:03 PM

