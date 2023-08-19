Maryland State Troopers on leave after shooting man who allegedly lunged at them with knife

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred late Friday evening in St. Mary's County.

The shooting happened when two troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Maryland, for the report of a possible suicidal person shortly before 10:55 p.m. on Friday.

The troopers approached the front door of the home, where they were met by Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, of Hollywood, Maryland.

Investigators said Oliveras was armed with a knife. He stepped outside of the residence and lunged toward one of the troopers, attempting to stab him, according to authorities. The knife pierced the trooper's uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers – one with four years with the Maryland State Police and a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy – fired their agency-issued firearms. Their bullets struck Oliveras, according to authorities.

The two troopers, along with another trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, immediately rendered aid until emergency medical service personnel arrived. The latter two arrived after the shooting.

An ambulance took Oliveras to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown. He was later flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South arrived on the scene to lead the investigation of the shooting. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit also responded and is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Both troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with procedure, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police are consulting with the Independent Investigations Division at the Office of the Attorney General's Office as this investigation continues. No charges have been filed at this time.