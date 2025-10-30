State of Emergency declared in Maryland as SNAP benefits set to lapse Nov. 1

A State of Emergency was declared in Maryland as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are set to lapse on November 1, Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday.

The move allows the governor to distribute $10 million to food banks and other supporting organizations across the state.

"We need to move quickly to make sure we are getting the most support to those most in need," Moore said during a news conference.

SNAP benefits to lapse Nov. 1

SNAP benefits, overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will not be distributed starting at the beginning of November due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The program supports nearly 42 million people across the country by providing food stamps to low-income households.

According to CBS News, recipients receive about $187 per month. While benefits will not be distributed for the month, recipients will still be able to use their existing funds.

Maryland leaders react

Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey expressed disappointment over the governor's decision to direct funds to non-profit organizations rather than supplement SNAP.

"Instead of restoring SNAP benefits through a program Marylanders already understand and rely on, the governor once again passed on the opportunity to lead," Hershey said in a statement. "Other governors found a way to do this the right way — directly and transparently."

Maryland takes action

Maryland joined a group of 24 other states and Washington, D.C., in suing the Trump administration over the lapse in SNAP benefits.

The states are calling on a judge to direct the USDA to provide SNAP benefits through a contingency fund.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration's decision to end benefits is unlawful and puts millions of Americans at risk.

"The money has been appropriated; they are choosing not to distribute it," Gov. Moore said. "This is heartless, this is cruel, and this is unforgivable."