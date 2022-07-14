Marylanders, Friday is the deadline to file & pay your taxes

BALTIMORE -- Time is running out for Marylanders to pay their state income taxes if they haven't already done so.

The deadline to file and pay your individual income taxes is Friday. Comptroller Peter Franchot said there is help available for Marylanders who cannot pay the full amount by then.

"Agency staff will help set up payment plans for those who are unable to pay the full amount owed, however all taxpayers must file and pay what they can by July 15," Franchot said.

Ordinarily, state income taxes are due in April. But earlier this year, the comptroller extended the deadline by 90 days, the third time in as many years his agency has done so.

"Many Marylanders and their families are still struggling from the hits they've taken during the pandemic," Franchot said. "My decision to push back the filing deadline for the third straight year has given taxpayers who need it some extra breathing room."

It is recommended that Marylanders file and pay their taxes electronically, the comptroller said, noting that it is "the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return."

Residents can file their returns electronically free of charge through the state's iFile system.

The comptroller's office suggests that Marylanders review its list of blocked tax preparers before they file to keep their personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

This year, the agency has identified and thwarted more than 3,000 fraudulent tax returns that total nearly $7 million. Last year, it blocked over 11,000 fraudulent returns worth $20.5 million.

Marylanders can visit any of the comptroller's 12 taxpayer service offices from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for filing assistance, but an appointment is required.