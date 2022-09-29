Watch CBS News
Maryland state employees granted 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

All Maryland state employees will receive a 4,5 percent cost of living adjustment increase, Governor Larry Hogan announced.

The increase goes into effect on Nov. 1.

This is part of the state's measures to get and keep employees.

"This cost of living adjustment will help state employees and their families with the challenges they face from historic inflation, and—amid the post-pandemic labor shortage—today's actions advance our enhanced efforts to recruit and retain a talented workforce," Hogan said.

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

First published on September 29, 2022 / 2:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

