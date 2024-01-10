Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland sportsbooks handle record $559M in December, nearly $6.5M goes to state

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore proposes public safety measures
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore proposes public safety measures 03:04

BALTIMORE -- In a record month, sports wagering in Maryland contributed over $6.5 million to the state's coffers in December, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Wednesday. 

The state's 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks handled $559 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $541 million handled. 

The December contribution tops last October's record of $5.8 million for the state, and also surpassed last November's handle of $550.7 million. 

"The numbers we're seeing over the last six to 12 months reflect the maturation of the market," Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a statement. 

"Initial projections were that sports wagering would generate $25 million to $30 million annually for the state as the market was ramping up," Martin continued. "We've now had more than a year of mobile wagering, and we expect the annual contribution to settle in at more than $40 million."

Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out $497 million in prizes. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed $52.7 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception in December 2021, officials said, along with $2.7 million to the Problem Gambling Fund. 

More retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch soon, the commission said.   

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 9:25 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.