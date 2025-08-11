Maryland sports wagering brings in $7.2 million for state in July

Maryland's sports wagering market generated $7.25 million in state contributions in July, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

During the month sports betters wagered more than $364,075,296, and won back $319,514,522 in prizes.

Mobile betting dominated the market, accounting for $357.5 million in wagers compared to $6.55 million at retail sportsbooks.

In July, $5.47 million went to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education, and $1.78 million from mobile wagering was directed to the state's General Fund.

Last month, sport wagering operators began paying a higher tax rate to the state.

Retail operators pay 15% of their taxable win to the Blueprint Fund. Mobile operators pay 15% to the Blueprint Fund plus 5% to the General Fund, for a combined rate of 20%.

Since sports wagering launched in December 2021, Maryland has collected $182.85 million for the Blueprint Fund and $1.78 million for the General Fund. The state has also received $4.67 million from expired prizes, which are allocated to the Problem Gambling Fund.

Blueprint for Maryland's Future

The Blueprint was originally passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021 to reform education funding and support schools with high poverty and underserved students.

In March, Maryland's House of Delegates voted to change parts of the 10-year education plan, which is funded through fiscal year 2027, but projected to cause a $1.1 billion deficit in 2028.

Democratic leaders said their version protects a long-term education plan that's starting to pay off during a crucial time for public schools, the Banner reported.

The Banner said the legislation no longer carries some of the reforms sought by Moore, including a multi-year pause on a plan to increase planning time for teachers. Delegates opted for only a one-year pause instead.

According to the Banner, state delegates also rejected Moore's proposed cuts to planned increased per-pupil funding for students in poverty and those learning English, and freezing funding levels for community schools which offer extra services to students and their families in high-poverty neighborhoods.

State budget deficit

As sports wagering have started paying more taxes, Maryland lawmakers have been working to eliminate a $3 billion budget deficit.

In July, Gov. Moore announced a state hiring freeze, voluntary employee buyouts, and the elimination of vacant positions within state government.

Maryland's approved budget for fiscal year 2026 introduced new taxes and major reductions in state spending. The plan includes $2.3 billion in cuts.