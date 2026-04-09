Maryland-native Kevin Durant's investment group buys former Six Flags property

An investment group that includes Maryland-native and NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased the site of the former Six Flags America amusement park, according to Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy.

The investment group 35V was co-founded by Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman. TPA Group, an Atlanta-based real estate developer, was also part of the deal to buy the 500-acre site.

"We are excited about the vision, energy, and opportunity this new ownership team brings to the former Six Flags site," Braveboy said in a statement. "This is a major step forward for Prince George's County and a meaningful opportunity to elevate this property into a destination development that reflects the expectations of our residents and strengthens economic development in our county."

It is currently unclear what Durant's group is planning to do with the former amusement park.

Braveboy said she will assist in co-hosting several events to give residents a chance to share their expectations and help inform any future plans.

"Our residents deserve to be part of what comes next," Braveboy said. "We look forward to working with the new ownership team and with the community to help create a destination and attraction that residents can enjoy, experience, and take pride in for years to come."

Durant, who now plays for the Houston Rockets, grew up in Prince George's County before launching his basketball career at the University of Texas.

Six Flags America closed in November 2025. The property was sold for redevelopment, as company leaders said it no longer fit the "long-term growth plan."

The amusement park employed about 70 full-time employees before it closed.

County leaders said they would work with company leaders to ensure a "thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports job growth and long-term community benefit."