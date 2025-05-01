Six Flags to close Maryland amusement and water park in November

The Six Flags corporation announced Thursday that it will be closing the amusement and water park in Maryland this fall.

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie will close Sunday, November 2, following the summer season.

Why is Maryland's Six Flags shutting down?

The 500-acre park will be sold for redevelopment as the company moves to optimize its portfolio, leaders said.

"We have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan," said Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the company expects there to be a strong interest in the property.

"Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community, and this final season will be an opportunity to celebrate the decades of fun that guests have enjoyed at the property," Zimmerman said in a statement.

Impact on Maryland community

According to the corporation, Maryland's Six Flags amusement park employs about 70 people full-time. Severance and other benefits will be provided to impacted workers, leaders said.

Any 2025 Six Flags season passes and tickets can still be used before the park closes in November.

"For decades, Six Flags has been more than just a theme park—it is a cherished part of our county's identity, a source of joy for families, and a hub of economic activity," said Acting Prince George's County Executive Tara Jackson.

According to Jackson, the county will work with Six Flags and its stakeholders to help with a "thoughtful and inclusive redevelopment process that supports jobs, growth and long-term community benefit."

The park, which has over 40 rides and water slides, was designated as the first Certified Autism Center Park in the DMV in 2022, making it more accessible for those with physical and mental disabilities.

The park also served as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site during the pandemic in 2020. More than 339,000 vaccinations were administered at the site before it closed in 2021.

Final season for Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor

In February, the amusement park announced its lineup of events for its final season, which began on April 12.

Hurricane Harbor will open for its final season on May 24. The park will hold several events, like a Juneteenth celebration, an Independence Day celebration and its iconic Fright Fest, before closing in November.