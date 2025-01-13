18-year-old Baltimore County man arrested for fatal shooting in hotel near Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old Baltimore County man was arrested Thursday, Jan. 9 in connection with a fatal shooting during a party at a hotel near Johns Hopkins in November, according to police.

Kierra Tripp, 28, died after she was shot in a room at the Residence Inn by Marriott in the 800 block of North Wolfe Street on November 17, 2024.

Shortly after the shooting, police shared surveillance video showing several people getting out of an elevator and heading to the party in the hotel before Tripp was killed.

Tripp's family sat down with WJZ in December, speaking out about their loss and sharing a plea for justice.

Kierra Tripp, 28, was shot to death inside a room at the Residence Inn on North Wolfe Street on November 17. Photo from Kierra Tripp's family

"Our family is torn apart," Tripp's aunt said. "This is an unbearable thing that we have to now live with. You didn't just kill my niece. You destroyed our family. This is a pain that we've never had to bear, and it's at the hands of someone else. She didn't deserve this. She has family that loves her and you just ripped her away from us. Why?"

On Monday, police said they arrested 18-year-old Davion Foreman of Middle River in connection with the murder.

Officers said he was arrested at a home in the 2200 block of Graythorn Road and charged with first-degree murder. Foreman was arrested on his 18th birthday, according to officers.

Baltimore crime

Between 2021 and 2024, Baltimore City saw a 41% decrease in homicides, according to data from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

In 2024, the city reported 201 homicides, the lowest recorded total since 2011. It was also the third consecutive year that the violent crime rate dropped.

Non-fatal shootings dropped by 34% between 2023 and 2024, in part due to the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

The city reported its first homicide of 2025 on Thursday, Jan. 9 when a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Daywalt Avenue. The second homicide occurred on Sunday, Jan. 12 after a security guard was shot and killed at a McDonald's restaurant in North Baltimore.