Shooting at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital leaves man dead, police say

Man killed in shooting at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital

Man killed in shooting at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital

Man killed in shooting at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot at a hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital early Sunday in Southeast Baltimore, police say.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Wolfe Street around 1:30 a.m. when they found a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The only hotel on the street is the Residence Inn by Marriott.

"It's alarming, especially right there where you are at," a man who stayed at the hotel told WJZ. "That's very concerning and very alarming."

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.