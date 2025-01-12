Security guard shot during altercation at McDonald's in North Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was critically injured from a shooting during an altercation Sunday afternoon at a McDonald's in North Baltimore, according to police.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to the fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the security guard was shot in the entranceway of the restaurant during an altercation. Homicide detectives have been notified, police say.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.