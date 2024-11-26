Identities sought after woman's murder at hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking to identify several individuals in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman at a hotel near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

around 1:30 a.m. on November 17, officers responded to the 800 block of North Wolfe Street where they found an unresponsive woman.

The woman - later identified as 28-year-old Kierra Tripp - was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Video footage shows several individuals walking in a corridor after exiting an elevator.

A witness told WJZ that while North Wolfe Street is busy, the area is not known for violence.

"Pretty much, it's quiet," he said. "I have yet to have any trouble. As far as shootings and stuff like that, it's usually further up."

Anyone with information on the individuals seen in the video or photographs is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.