Baltimore will get its first female sheriff after incumbent Sam Cogen concedes to Sabrina Tapp-Harper

Baltimore will be getting its first female sheriff after incumbent Sam Cogen conceded to Sabrina Tapp-Harper in Maryland's primary election.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections results, Tapp-Harper received 56% of the vote, and Cogen received 44%.

Tapp-Harper was born and raised in Baltimore and went to Coppin State University and Johns Hopkins University.

She previously served as an assistant sheriff in Baltimore and a major in the Baltimore City Police Department. She is committed to addressing domestic violence, fighting crime, and standing against gun violence.

Tapp-Harper beat Cogen, who was elected as sheriff in 2022. Cogen began his career as an intern in the sheriff's office.

"While I would have liked to continue serving for another term, I understand the importance of this moment, not just for you but for the people that you will inspire as an example and role model," Cogen said in a statement. "The voters have decided that you possess the leadership and experience to serve well, and it is my sincere hope that you will be highly successful."

Cogen further offered to assist Tapp-Harper in the transition process.

"Over the last four years, we have implemented many programs, partnerships, grants, and technologies that may or may not fit into your vision of how you would like to run your future office," Cogen said. "It is important to me that my outgoing administration is helpful to you and does not commit your new administration to any decisions that would adversely impact or hamper your ability to manage. Many of these matters are time sensitive, and I would welcome your input."