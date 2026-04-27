Maryland man sentenced to life for 2024 murder in Baltimore's Harbor East

A Maryland man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2024 shooting that killed 36-year-old Antonio Peoples and injured his girlfriend in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood.

In February 2026, Quontay Spinks pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree assault, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and first-degree attempted murder.

Spinks shot Peoples during an attempted robbery on September 14, 2024, according to police.

"I thank the court for handing down the maximum sentence under the plea agreement parameters for a defendant who terrorized our residents, visitors, and ultimately took the life of Mr. Antonio Peoples," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "While nothing can undo this loss, I hope this sentence brings the family a sense of justice and closure."

The shooting during an attempted robbery

Police said Peoples was shot multiple times along the 700 block of Aliceanna Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Peoples and his girlfriend standing outside of The Ruxton restaurant when a vehicle parked near them.

Police said the video showed the suspects getting out of the car and pointing a gun at the couple. Court documents said the suspects attempted to rob Peoples and his girlfriend of their necklaces.

As Peoples resisted, he disarmed one of the suspects and shot at them from the ground, police said. Peoples was then shot by one of the suspects before they took off. The girlfriend was grazed by a stray bullet.

Four fired projectiles, 11 fired 7.62 cartridge casings, 16 fired .40 cartridge casings, 10 fired 9mm cartridge casings, five fired unknown rifle casings, suspected blood, and clothing were found at the scene.

Spinks was arrested in Washington, D.C. on November 1, 2024. He admitted to robbing and shooting Peoples and his girlfriend.

Police said Spinks admitted to other crimes between September 12, 2024 and October 4, 2024, which include attempted first-degree murder, two armed carjackings, and four armed robberies.