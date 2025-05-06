Maryland Sen. Van Hollen calls for restoration of nearly 400 books removed from U.S. Naval Academy library

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen proposed a motion Monday recommending that nearly 400 books removed from the U.S. Naval Academy's Nimitz Library be returned to circulation.

The books were removed from the library last month, after academy officials were instructed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office to review and eliminate materials that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), CBS News reported.

The directive comes amid a broader initiative by the Trump administration to eliminate DEI content and programs from federal agencies, along with organizations and institutions that receive federal funding.

What was Van Hollen's response?

Van Hollen, who is a member of the academy's Board of Visitors, motioned that the books be returned to circulation. He agreed to temporarily suspend his motion after Superintendent Vice Admiral Yvette Davids committed to holding a briefing for the Board within 30 days.

"As the Naval Academy faces increasing political interference, it is more important now than ever that the Board works to uphold the integrity of this institution, and that includes ensuring that its academic freedom is not threatened," Van Hollen wrote in a letter.

Maryland universities impacted by efforts to dismantle DEI

Multiple institutions in Maryland have been impacted by the Trump administration's efforts to remove DEI from organizations and institutions.

The Trump administration investigated Towson University for alleged racial discrimination related to its ties to The PhD Project, a nonprofit supporting minority doctoral students, which has implications for DEI efforts at the institution.

More than 40 research grants and contracts at the University of Maryland, College Park were canceled in April due to cuts by the Trump administration, according to The Diamondback, the independent student newspaper associated with the university.