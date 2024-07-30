Maryland sees summer influx of auto thefts. Is social media the culprit?

Maryland sees influx of auto thefts. Is social media to blame?

BALTIMORE -- The summer is a hot season for car thieves, as police tend to see an influx of auto theft reports.

AAA says one of the reasons Maryland is seeing the spike is social media.

Social media challenges have shown people how to bypass car security, whether it's a keyless entry or a key fob.

There are also valuable pieces that thieves are targeting to sell.

Thieves are stealing parts like transmissions, modern GPS systems, and even catalytic converters so they can be sold for high value metal.

"We're also seeing technology in our cars that makes it easier for you as a driver, it also makes it easier for your car to be stolen such as people leaving their key fobs in their cars and things like that," Ragina Ali, the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said.

AAA these tips to prevent a thief from targeting your car, park your car in open and well-lit areas.

Always keep your windows and doors locked, but first take out any valuable items from your car, like electronics, and bring it inside your home.