Maryland Schools Superintendent Choudhury will not seek second term

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury is withdrawing his request for a second term to pursue other opportunities, according to a joint statement from Choudhury and the Maryland State Board of Education.

"The State Board is grateful to Superintendent Choudhury for his leadership in Maryland through the first phase of educational transformation in the state. Over the past two years, he rebuilt the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) for the Blueprint era, centered the focus of the State Board and MSDE on comprehensive educational equity, led the charge to build a Strategic Plan, prioritized improving reading proficiency rates which recently improved to their highest level in nearly a decade, and developed innovative programs such as Maryland Leads, Maryland Works, and the Maryland Tutoring Corps initiative."

Choudhury will continue to work with the state board and other stakeholders through the remainder of his tenure.

The state board said it will present plans for Choudhury's transition and national search for a new superintendent by the upcoming state board meeting on September 26.