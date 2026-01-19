Some Maryland schools to open late on Jan. 20 because of frigid temperatures

Some Baltimore-area schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 20, because of bitterly cold temperatures that could lead to icy road conditions.

Harford County Public Schools, including Swan Creek, will open two hours late.

Find a full list of Baltimore area delays below.

Delays on this page are current as of

An Alert Day has been issued for extremely cold weather on Tuesday. We will wake up to wind-chill temperatures around zero to 5 degrees.

Even through the day, feels-like temperatures will be in the higher to mid-teens.

Baltimore City issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert, meaning that due to wind-chill temperatures below 13 degrees, the city will activate some warming centers.