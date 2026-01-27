Some Maryland schools to remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28

Several Maryland schools and universities will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28, as the state continues to experience freezing cold temperatures and icy road conditions.

Some school districts, including Anne Arundel County, have been closed since Monday after a winter storm dumped 6 to 10 inches of snow across Maryland on Sunday.

On Tuesday, crews across the state continued to clear snow and ice from roads as temperatures hovered in the teens. School closings and delays are likely through the end of the week as poor travel conditions, cold temperatures, and dangerous wind chills are expected to continue, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.