Some Maryland schools closed or delayed Monday, Feb. 23 due to snow
Several Maryland schools will be closed or delayed on Monday, Feb. 23, due to a storm that brought snow across the region.
Sunday is an Alert Day as parts of Maryland will see accumulating snow or a mix of rain and snow. Snowfall is expected to continue through Monday morning, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.
Nearly 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall across the region on Sunday.
See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23, below.
Delays on this page are current as of