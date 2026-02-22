Some Maryland schools closed or delayed Monday, Feb. 23 due to snow

Several Maryland schools will be closed or delayed on Monday, Feb. 23, due to a storm that brought snow across the region.

Sunday is an Alert Day as parts of Maryland will see accumulating snow or a mix of rain and snow. Snowfall is expected to continue through Monday morning, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Nearly 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall across the region on Sunday.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays for Monday, Feb. 23, below.