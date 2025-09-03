$25,000 reward offered for information about 2024 murder of Maryland 10-year-old

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the murder of a 10-year-old in 2024.

Tyron Colbert Jr. was killed in Salisbury on August 5, 2024, according to Maryland State Police.

Salisbury Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Clay Street for a reported shooting. Colbert was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers believe he was inside the home with his mother and two younger children at the time of the shooting.

A year later, the investigation remains open, and no suspects have been identified. Maryland State Police, FBI Baltimore and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Tips can be provided anonymously. Those who provide credible information may be eligible for the reward, officials said.

Tips can also be shared with the FBI online here, or by calling the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at (410) 548-1776.

Maryland murder rate

Data from the Salisbury Police Department shows that murders are uncommon in the city. So far in 2025, only one murder has been recorded, as of June 30. In 2024, data shows three murders were reported, and in 2023, two cases were reported.

Across Maryland, homicide rates declined by nearly 13% between 2023 and 2024, according to data from Maryland State Police.

In 2023, there were 558 homicides reported across the state, and 315 homicide arrests, data shows. In 2024, 488 homicides were reported, and 355 homicide arrests were recorded.

According to the data, the number of arrests is not directly related to the number of incidents reported in that year, as some arrests are for previous cases.

So far in 2025, data shows 205 homicides and 165 homicide arrests have been recorded.