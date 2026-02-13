Maryland man arrested for using machete and gun to rob Anne Arundel County homeowner

A Maryland man was arrested days after police said he used a machete and a firearm to rob a homeowner in Anne Arundel County.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Feb. 9 in the 300 block of Caldwell Road in Pasadena.

A 45-year-old man was renovating his home when he was approached by a man who asked to see inside the home, police said.

The homeowner led the suspect — later identified as Nelson Alexander Martinez, 51, of Wheaton, Maryland — to the basement of his home.

Martinez then pulled out a machete and a handgun and demanded money from the homeowner, according to police.

Martinez allegedly stole the homeowner's phone and bank card before punching him and fleeing the scene, police said.

The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators determined that the incident was targeted.

On Feb. 12, Martinez was arrested in Montgomery County, police said.

A similar robbery occurred in Anne Arundel County in 2023, after two suspects robbed a person in their Pasadena home after requesting to meet through a dating app. One of the suspects arrived at the victim's home for the date. Police said the suspect went downstairs and returned with another suspect who had a handgun.

The two suspects robbed the victim at gun point before fleeing the home, according to police.

In 2025, Anne Arundel County saw a total of 234 robberies and 146 stolen property cases, down nearly 30% from the 395 robberies and 150 stolen property cases in 2024, according to data from Maryland State Police.

In 2023, the county recorded 274 robberies and 38 stolen property cases, data shows.