Two suspects at large after dating-app robbery in Anne Arundel County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two suspects are at large after a dating-app robbery in Pasadena on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.

On June 25 at around 3:00 p.m. officers responded to a reported robbery at a home in the 100 block of Dunlop Road in Pasadena.

Police said a man used an app to request a date, who arrived at his home around 6:00 a.m. that morning. 

During the encounter at the residence, the date went downstairs to get a cup of ice, but returned with another individual brandishing a handgun.

Police said both suspects grabbed several items from the home while holding the man at gunpoint, before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle. 

One suspect was said to be a Black woman, about 5'2", in her early 20s, wearing a black crop top. 

The other suspect was said to be a Black man in his late 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black head covering.

No injuries were reported by the victim.  

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 1:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

