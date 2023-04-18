Maryland returns to retro "Script Terps" football uniform

BALTIMORE -- What's old is new again in College Park for the football team this year.

The University of Maryland announced they are switching back to a classic uniform. The team will be using the script logo and uniforms styled from the 1980's and 90's.

The team announced the look with a hype trailer, saying "we looked back in order to move forward."

We looked back in order to move forward



It represents a time when Maryland was consistently more competitive.

Terps head coach Mike Locksley grew up as a fan of that uniform style, and says he's thrilled to bring the iconic look back to College Park.

Director of Athletics Damon Evans said fans have been clamoring for the script look for a long time.

"When I think about our illustrious past as it relates to Maryland football, you think about Bobby Ross and Ralph Friedgen and the championship years wearing the Script Terps uniform," he said in a statement. "This Script Terps uniform embodies who we are, it symbolizes what it means to be a Maryland football player."

Since Coach Locksley's return in 2019, Maryland has worn the Script Terps uniform at least once each season.