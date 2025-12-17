Maryland launches new platform, allocates $10 million in funding to support local businesses

Maryland launched a new platform Wednesday afternoon aimed at giving local entrepreneurs quicker access to information, funding opportunities and other resources for growing their businesses, Gov. Wes Moore announced.

The Maryland Community Business Compass was developed by the Maryland State Innovation Team. It allows entrepreneurs to search for government funding opportunities through an online database.

What is the Maryland Community Business Compass?

The Maryland Community Business Compass is an interactive data platform where entrepreneurs interested in the food or childcare industries can identify market opportunities and get other details, including existing provider locations and local economic indicators.

They can also get information on local business support resources like economic development organizations and small business development centers.

Entrepreneurs can receive support in business planning, permitting, and licensing as they develop their business.

The Governor's Office for Children also said the platform will be used to guide future state and philanthropic investments to communities with high poverty.

$10 million in funding announced

A $10 million investment to support fresh food retailers and childcare providers was also announced, and will be supported by the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund and NourishMD Grant program.

Through the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund, childcare providers can receive zero-interest loans for acquiring, expanding or improving facilities that are mainly located in underserved or rural communities. Find more information here.

Eligible fresh food retailers can apply for the NourishMD Grant program in January 2026, which provides grants to support capital needs for stabilization or expansion in Maryland communities with limited or no access to fresh food options. Businesses can receive up to $150,000 towards these efforts.