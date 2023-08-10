Maryland residents get electricity restored days after destructive storm knocked out power

Maryland residents get electricity restored days after destructive storm knocked out power

Maryland residents get electricity restored days after destructive storm knocked out power

BALTIMORE - Crews are still working to clean up the destruction left by the powerful storm that bulled through Maryland earlier this week.

Baltimore resident Michael Rice told WJZ he finally got his power back, along with other neighbors on Greenspring Avenue near Druid Hill Park, after 66 long, hot hours.

"When you don't have any power and can't do anything, it's a disgrace," Rice said. "It should have been on way before now."

Rice endured a days-long power outage.

"I'm a diabetic. My wife is 80-some years old, and I've just got to deal with it," Rice said.

His neighbor, Jen Karner, is glad workers showed up and got the work done.

"I woke up to the sound of saws in the back and I have never been so happy to be woken up before my alarm goes off in my life," Karner said.

Karner said that for days, after multiple calls to BGE, the utility repeatedly said they had no record of any downed poles, leading to frustration.

"There's a communication issue with BGE at some level where the people who are manning the phones, who are our contacts, aren't being given the accurate information," she said.

Some still remain without power in Maryland following the strong storms that hit many areas hard on Monday, including Carroll and Harford counties.

Recovery could last into the weekend.