Maryland Rep. Andy Harris appears in Sacha Baron Cohen's new "Ali G" movie

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris makes a brief appearance in British actor, filmmaker and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's new comedy film, "Ali G: Who Iz I?"

Harris, Maryland's only Republican member of Congress who is seeking reelection, appears alongside other GOP lawmakers in prerecorded segments warning conservative Americans about a fictional cartel leader named Ali G., also known as Alejandro Gonzales, who plans to invade the United States, according to CBS News Baltimore's media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Harris also questions Gonzales' extraordinary ability to father children.

"Gonzales has 140,000 children, which means that this one man has a higher birth rate than Iceland," Harris says in the film.

According to The Baltimore Banner, it is unclear whether Harris knew he was participating in a fictional comedy or whether the segment was presented to him as a documentary.

Michella Carter, Harris' press secretary, did not immediately respond to CBS News Baltimore's request for comment.

Harris has represented Maryland's 1st Congressional District since 2011. He is running against Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz.

Cohen is known for creating and portraying fictional satirical characters, including Ali G., Borat, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen.

He has won two Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and an MTV Movie Award. He has also been nominated for several Emmy and Academy Awards.

Cohen's new movie, "Ali G: Who Iz I?," hit theaters earlier this month and began streaming Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video.