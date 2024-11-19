Maryland residents advised of property rights for controversial electrical grid project

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland lawmaker helped residents understand their rights when it comes to the controversial Piedmont Reliability Project.

The proposed project would require more than 70 miles of 500,000-watt overhead transmission powerlines to run through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties. The group behind the project says the goal is to create an environmentally focused upgrade to Maryland's electrical grid.

Nino Mangione, a member of Maryland's House of Delegates, hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Hereford High School in Parkton where lawyers advised residents on what they can and can't do when it comes to their land.

"If a government, or PSEG, is taking land for a public project, they must pay a just compensation," said attorney Harris Eisenstein.

PSEG says it will be "using an appraisal-based approach to determine fair market value of the easements needed" and will seek "to negotiate and reach an agreement with property owners to acquire property rights."

The proposed route

In October, the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), which is in charge of the project, unveiled the proposed route that had been adjusted after taking into account some 5,300 public comments.

PSEG says the proposed project is supposed to help alleviate the growing strain on the region's power grid. However, Mangione says if awarded eminent domain, the project would be nothing but a threat to the community.

"I am 100% against this project and I plan to fight this project to the very end in the General Assembly this coming session," Mangione said.

"They're going to fight for me if they're going to try to take it," said Vida, a Baltimore County resident.

Against the power grid project

For months, residents have expressed frustration over the Piedmont Reliability Project. They said the plans blindsided them and they are worried it could have a huge impact on their properties and property value.

"I just feel like it's been thrown together and kind of forced on everybody without good explanation and a good overview of all the options," Baltimore County resident Karen Simms said.

"It looks like they're just ignoring property rights and insisting they can just take it," said Vida.

State and local leaders, including Senator Chris West, have laid out pieces of legislation planned to be introduced in the 2025 session to deal with the energy demands and shut down this proposed project.