Maryland releases first vaccine guidelines under new Vax Act for upcoming flu season

The Maryland Department of Health released vaccine recommendations for the 2026-2027 respiratory virus season on Thursday.

These are the health department's first statewide recommendations under the newly enacted Vax Act.

Gov. Wes Moore signed the Vax Act into law this spring, giving the Department of Health secretary the authority to issue official recommendations for vaccinations, screenings and other preventative care -- essentially, separating the state's authority from the federal government.

The Vax Act also gives pharmacists the authority to administer vaccinations and helps make vaccines accessible for everyone, regardless of health insurance status.

"We recognize Marylanders are facing back-to-school germs and the upcoming respiratory virus season, all while navigating shifting vaccine guidance from the federal government," Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said in a statement Thursday. "Through the Vax Act and our Maryland recommendations, we are reaffirming our commitment to high-quality, accessible care rooted in science and giving families peace of mind that essential vaccinations are safe and will remain affordable and available right in their communities."

The newly released guidance includes vaccine schedules for children and adults against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

The schedule for children lists 18 different vaccines, broken down by age from birth to 18 years old. The schedule for adults has 16 vaccines for people who are pregnant or for different age groups from 19 to 49, 50 to 64, and then 65 and older.

"Maryland health officials also continue to stress the importance of other routine immunizations, including the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and the hepatitis B vaccine, beginning with the birth dose," the health department said in Thursday's news release. "The recommendations do not create any new mandates, and requirements for school entry in Maryland remain unchanged."

The governor's office put out a reminder last month, saying the state's back-to-school vaccine requirements would remain in place for the 2026-2027 academic year.

"Back-to-school season is in full swing, and Maryland is well-equipped for a healthy start to the school year by defending everyone against harmful diseases," Moore said in the previous statement. "As the federal government puts public health at risk and creates unnecessary confusion around vaccine policy, our administration is dedicated to protecting our students, parents, educators and all Marylanders, by ensuring our vaccine guidance is proven by science, not political headwinds."

The health department says the latest recommendations "align with the latest evidence and guidance by leading medical associations," including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

The full recommended vaccine schedules for children and adults can be found online here.