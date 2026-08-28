Moore reminds Maryland families about back-to-school vaccine requirements. Here's what to know under the Vax Act.

As more than 890,000 students head back to school this week across Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore is sharing a reminder about vaccinations.

Moore's office put out a press release Friday, saying the state's back-to-school vaccine requirements remain in place for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The Maryland Department of Health's website has a table showing which vaccinations are required and when. There are seven different vaccines listed, broken down by a child's age -- from under two months old, through 12th grade.

"For decades, these policies have successfully stopped dangerous childhood viruses from spreading in classrooms, such as tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B and meningococcal," the release from the governor's office read in part.

More than 96% of kindergarten students in Maryland are consistently vaccinated, and the state has some of the lowest rates of vaccine-preventable illnesses and outbreaks in the country, according to the release.

Moore touts Maryland Vax Act

The governor also highlighted the state's new Vax Act, which he signed into law this spring.

The law gives the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health the authority to issue official recommendations for vaccinations, screenings and other preventative care -- separating the state's authority from the federal government.

"Back-to-school season is in full swing, and Maryland is well-equipped for a healthy start to the school year by defending everyone against harmful diseases," Moore said in a statement Friday. "As the federal government puts public health at risk and creates unnecessary confusion around vaccine policy, our administration is dedicated to protecting our students, parents, educators and all Marylanders, by ensuring our vaccine guidance is proven by science, not political headwinds."

Under the law, the state's health secretary must take into account guidance from other medical organizations, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Moore's office said the health department will soon release its first official recommendations for child and adult vaccine schedules.

The Vax Act also gives pharmacists the authority to administer vaccinations and helps make them accessible for everyone, regardless of health insurance status.

Free vaccines for children

Meanwhile, the state's Vaccines for Children Program (VCP) allows doctors to provide free vaccines to children who are underinsured or uninsured.

The program helps "remove barriers youth and families may encounter as they look to stay healthy throughout the school year," the governor's release said.

The Maryland Vaccine Program is a similar resource for underinsured or uninsured adults. The governor's office said more than 16,000 doses of vaccinations have been ordered by local health departments and federally qualified health centers since its launch.