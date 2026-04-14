173 bills signed into law in Maryland following end of 2026 legislative session

A total of 173 bills were signed into law by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Tuesday, one day after the end of the 2026 legislative session.

Several of the new laws aim to improve public safety across the state, including the Short-Term Rental Safety Act, which requires some units to include features like emergency phone numbers and evacuation plans.

The measure, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, also requires certain rental units to provide fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. In some cases, these alarms must be replaced by the host of the unit.

The measure also requires certain inspections and information to be reported to the State Fire Marshal in Baltimore City and some Maryland counties.

Under the new law, short-term rentals include single- and multi-family homes, apartments, condos and co-ops.

Another bill signed into law Tuesday, the Vax Act, requires Maryland's Secretary of Health to issue recommendations for some vaccines, screenings and preventative services based on scientific and clinical guidance. The law will go into effect on July 1.

Under the bill, the health secretary is required to cite the basis for recommendations using analyses from the Maryland Health Care Commission. The measure also alters some health insurance coverage requirements for certain immunizations.

House Bill 284 aims to address gun violence in Maryland by directing licensed firearm dealers to notify State Police leaders within 24 hours if they know about certain crimes or security features being compromised. The law will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Under House Bill 286, those who are found to be driving under the influence of alcohol will be required to participate in the Ignition Interlock System Program, which uses a device attached to a mobile breathalyzer that allows a car to start.

The measure, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, will require the device for individuals whose license has been revoked or suspended due to violations of alcohol restrictions.

The governor is expected to hold multiple bill-signing ceremonies in the coming weeks, as hundreds of bills are awaiting his signature.