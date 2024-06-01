Maryland registered sex offender wanted in death of parole officer sought

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

The Avenue at White Marsh set to tighten its youth curfew policy and more top stories

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Police searched Saturday for a registered sex offender wanted in the death of a parole officer whose body was found in the man's apartment in Chevy Chase.

The body of Davis Martinez, 33, was discovered Friday after he went to conduct a check on Emanuel Edward Sewell, who was released from prison in 2021, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

When Martinez, a six-year employee of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, did not report back to work, officers went to the apartment. Martinez suffered multiple undisclosed injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the police statement.

Sewell was not home when officers arrived. A warrant was issued on a second-degree murder charge for the arrest of Sewell, 54, who could be driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plates and was believed to be in possession of Martinez's badge, police said.

According to court records, Sewell was sentenced in Montgomery County in 1997 to 20 years in prison for a first-degree sex offense charge, 10 years for armed robbery and five years for burglary. Police said Sewell is a registered sex offender.