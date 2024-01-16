Local News

Maryland rape suspect arrested during traffic stop at BWI Airport

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Maryland rape suspect was arrested last weekend during a traffic stop at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Wilfredo Pineda, 27, from Silver Spring, was taken into custody after he was stopped early Saturday on the inner roadway of the airport's upper level.

Pineda was wanted on an open warrant through the Baltimore County Police Department for second-degree rape and assault charges.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 8:13 PM EST

