Rain chances return to Maryland later this week

Maryland is holding on to pleasant weather today, with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and light winds across much of the state. High pressure anchored to the north is keeping conditions quiet, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s to near 80 degrees for most communities. Folks in the mountains will feel cooler air, with readings staying in the 60s. Skies remain mostly clear tonight, and while most spots dip into the 50s, a few mountain valleys could sneak into the 40s. Some patchy fog may develop by daybreak.

By Wednesday, winds swing around from the south, allowing slightly warmer and more humid air to filter in. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s across central Maryland. The majority of the state stays dry, but a stray shower or thunderstorm could bubble up over far western Maryland late in the day, closer to the mountains, where moisture will be just a bit richer. Wednesday night looks quiet, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Thursday brings our first real weather system of the week. A cold front will be approaching from the west during the afternoon and evening, and that could spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be over western Maryland, where stronger winds aloft could organize a line of storms. While severe weather isn't a guarantee, any stronger clusters could kick up damaging wind gusts before weakening as they move east toward the I-95 corridor and the Chesapeake Bay. Temperatures Thursday will top out in the low to mid-80s, feeling a little more humid.

Friday keeps Maryland in a warm and sticky air mass, and while most of the day may stay dry, an isolated shower or two is possible. It's Saturday that delivers the bigger change. A stronger cold front is set to sweep across the state, bringing showers and possibly a round of thunderstorms during the day. Behind the front, noticeably cooler and drier air will pour in, reminding us that we're moving deeper into September.

By early next week, high pressure builds back in from the northwest. The result will be a refreshing stretch of weather: highs mainly in the 70s, low humidity, and crisp nights in the 50s — more typical of late September than early September in Maryland.