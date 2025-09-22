80% of Maryland public schools need major repairs, comptroller says

More than 1,000 of Maryland's 1,361 public schools require repairs, renovation, or replacement, according to a report released Wednesday by the Maryland Comptroller's office.

The school construction report is part of the Comptroller's "State Spending Series," which examines state expenses and factors driving costs for public infrastructure projects.

You can read the full report here.

Only 20% of the state's public-school buildings are in "like new," "good," or "satisfactory" condition. The remaining 80% are considered in need of repairs or "functionally unreliable."

The findings come as construction costs have surged 42% since 2019, with each new classroom now averaging $1 million.

"This report should be a wake-up call," Maryland Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman said. "It highlights the urgent need to prioritize a state of good repair for Maryland schools."

Kent, Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Cecil counties have the worst average facility scores, per the report.

According to the assessment, these rural counties face challenges in maintaining and upgrading their school infrastructure.

Construction costs rise

Construction costs now average $600 per new square foot, compared to $392 per square foot in 2020, the comptroller's office said.

Local governments shoulder about 74% of capital costs for school facilities, creating disparities in school quality based on local wealth and tax capacity.

State funding for the Capital Improvement Program has remained around $300 million each year, failing to keep pace with inflation or rising construction costs.