Maryland public libraries hosting inaugural Career Success Month

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland public libraries is hosting the inaugural Career Success Month from January 17 to February 17, 2023. 

A month full of events at various libraries throughout Maryland, Career Success Month is an educational series providing business, career development, and everyday life advice. 

Some of the noteworthy courses include topics such as:

  • Patents, trademarks and copyrights for Small Business
  • Estate planning for families with special needs 
  • Landlord-tenant law
  • Understanding social security
  • Lawyers in the library

You can view a full list of courses with their times and locations on the Maryland Libraries Together website

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

