Maryland public libraries hosting inaugural Career Success Month
BALTIMORE — Maryland public libraries is hosting the inaugural Career Success Month from January 17 to February 17, 2023.
A month full of events at various libraries throughout Maryland, Career Success Month is an educational series providing business, career development, and everyday life advice.
Some of the noteworthy courses include topics such as:
- Patents, trademarks and copyrights for Small Business
- Estate planning for families with special needs
- Landlord-tenant law
- Understanding social security
- Lawyers in the library
You can view a full list of courses with their times and locations on the Maryland Libraries Together website.
