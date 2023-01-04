Maryland public libraries hosting inaugural Career Success Month

BALTIMORE — Maryland public libraries is hosting the inaugural Career Success Month from January 17 to February 17, 2023.

A month full of events at various libraries throughout Maryland, Career Success Month is an educational series providing business, career development, and everyday life advice.

Some of the noteworthy courses include topics such as:

Patents, trademarks and copyrights for Small Business



Estate planning for families with special needs



Landlord-tenant law



Understanding social security

Lawyers in the library

You can view a full list of courses with their times and locations on the Maryland Libraries Together website.