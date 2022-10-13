Maryland prosecutor out of a job after being charged with child abuse

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state prosecutor who was arrested on child abuse and assault charges last week is out of a job.

Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel State's Attorney's Office, said Wednesday that Assistant State's Attorney Rashad Wright is no longer working for the office.

The Capital Gazette reports that Wright was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police on Oct. 4 after a 911 caller said they saw a girl running away from an older man in Glen Burnie, according to charging documents. The girl's age was not immediately released.

Officers found Wright, 33, and his daughter outside. Wright said his daughter had gotten into trouble and had run away from home, police wrote in charging documents.

The girl told police Wright had struck her with a belt. A police sergeant later found that the girl had marks from the belt on her wrists and thighs, according to charging documents.

Wright is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse. His attorney, Peter O'Neill, said Wright had punished his daughter legally and described Wright as an "outstanding prosecutor, father and husband."

Wright is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2.