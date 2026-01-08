Maryland Gov. Moore to allocate $10.2 billion for public schools in 2027 proposed budget

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday shared his plan to allocate nearly $10.2 billion to state public schools in his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

This week, the governor began to reveal his budget proposal and priorities for the 2026 Legislative Session, which will begin on Jan. 14. Before the budget can be signed into law, it must be passed by the state House and Senate.

Moore on Thursday also announced plans to include $124.1 million for law enforcement in his 2027 proposed budget. The total amount of the proposed budget is currently unclear.

Funding for Maryland public schools

The governor's proposed $10.2 billion in funding would represent a nearly 6% increase in K-12 funding compared to the 2026 budget, which allocated $9.7 billion to public schools. If the proposed funding is approved for 2027, per-pupil funding would increase to $11,811.

"This historic investment underscores our shared commitment to ensuring every Maryland student has access to a world-class education," State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey Wright said. "By prioritizing instructional coaching for teachers, modern facilities, and evidence-based programs, we are laying the foundation for academic excellence and equity across the state.

The 2025 state budget included $551 million for public schools.

"Maryland has the talent and the drive to have the best schools in the country, but that requires more than just high standards—it requires us to continue making historic investments," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

K-12 funding breakdown

Under Gov. Moore's proposed budget, $228 million would be provided for K-12 aid. According to the governor, the investment would compensate for a lapsed statute that could reduce the number of students eligible for additional education funding.

Another $10.9 million of the proposed funding would be used to launch a new Academic Excellence Program that would support literacy and math coaches in schools.

In the proposed budget, another $480.5 million would be used for school construction and modernization projects, including $80 million for the Supplemental Capital Grant Program, which targets counties experiencing overcrowding.

Another $19.4 million would be allocated to the "Grow Your Own" program, which helps school staff become full-time, licensed teachers in their communities without debt.

Finally, $572 million would be used for the Concentration of Poverty grant program, representing a 16% increase from the 2026 budget, according to the governor's office. This would allow schools to provide wraparound services and hire a community school coordinator.

On Thursday, the governor said Frederick County will receive $28 million in school construction funding in the proposed budget to help address overcrowding. According to Gov. Moore, the county is the fastest-growing Maryland jurisdiction.