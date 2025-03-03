Contraband weapons surge in Maryland prisons pose "grave and immediate threat," officials say

Maryland's prisons have seen a rise in contraband weapons, which have increased 375% in one year, according to a legislative report.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services told WJZ Monday evening the number was incorrectly calculated and is actually 34%, and the Department of Legislative Services would be issuing a corrected report.

Public Safety Secretary Carolyn Scruggs testified before lawmakers about her budget Monday and addressed concerns.

The secretary said inmates are using whatever they can get their hands on to make homemade weapons, including wood from windowsills in aging prisons. She attributes the rise in contraband, in part, to more searches.

"Say they've broken a chair, and they've taken that and they've shaved it on the floor until it gets sharp. They will wrap a sheet around it, and they'll keep it in the housing unit," Scruggs said.

K-9 teams are also having difficulty detecting synthetic marijuana, according to the legislative report. The report says some packages are being sprayed with insecticide to throw dogs off the scent.

Overall, contraband is up 39%.

"We're having unannounced searches that not even the warden knows about. You're showing up at their facility at 3 in the morning, and we're going to search," Scruggs said.

The Department of Legislative Services told a subcommittee the rise in contraband is dangerous "and poses a grave and immediate threat to the safety of inmates and staff."

There have been attacks on officers including several stabbed in Western Maryland last year.

Body-worn camera program faces funding threat

Prison officials are also fighting to expand body-worn cameras for correctional officers. A pilot program with 100 cameras started last month at Patuxent. It will eventually be in place at five prisons.

"What it allows us to do is ensure the safety and security of our staff. That's first and foremost," Scruggs said.

The Department of Legislative Services recommended cutting four million dollars in funding for the cameras because of the state's tight budget.

Scruggs pushed to keep the funding and told lawmakers, "It can definitely help us mitigate settlements."

Maryland paid $750,000 in 2024 to settle a lawsuit brought by a transgender inmate who said she was beaten and discriminated against.

Cameras could protect both staff and inmates, and Secretary Scruggs said they would make prisons more transparent.

They could eventually expand to parole agents. In 2024, parole agent Davis Martinez was killed on the job.

"Our hope in doing that is it then gives DPP agents another sense of safety—a feeling of safety," Scruggs said.