Co-workers demand safety reforms after Maryland parole agent's murder

BALTIMORE -- Co-workers of murdered Maryland parole agent Davis Martinez came together—outraged and grieving—to demand state leaders keep them safe.

According to the union, Department of Public Safety managers ignored warnings for over a year.

"This tragedy was absolutely preventable," said Patrick Moran, President of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). "For more than a year, our union raised health and safety concerns in meeting after meeting, only to be met with dismissive attitudes from the Department of Public Safety and parole and probation leadership. Sadly, it took this tragedy for them to finally realize that you were speaking the truth all along."

Charging documents reveal Martinez was found in a fetal position, stabbed multiple times, during a mandatory check-in at the Chevy Chase apartment of Emanuel Sewell, a convicted sex offender.

Police say Sewell wrapped Martinez's body in plastic bags and hid him under a bed before discarding his phone in a dumpster and fleeing. Sewell was later arrested in West Virginia and is being held without bond in Montgomery County.

The union stated that agents had previously raised concerns about Sewell.

"There were red flags around this offender," Moran said. "I met one of the former agents who dealt with this offender last week, and she had it documented, as did other agents before her. The fact that the agency refused to sit down with us and discuss these concerns means there have to be greater consequences than the ones we've seen."

The union is advocating for a third-party investigation into the circumstances leading to Martinez's murder. They also call for home visits to remain virtual until a new agreement can be negotiated and for a review of all equipment and safety protocols.

"We are demanding safe staffing levels and that the agency stop cutting corners when it comes to staffing so that we have enough staff to conduct home visits in pairs," said Rayneika Robinson, another AFSCME representative.

In response, the Department of Public Safety announced an internal investigation into Martinez's death and is reviewing its policies, equipment, and agency culture.

"The Department believes that nothing is more important than the safety of its personnel," the department said in a statement.

They added, "We will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard our agents and the community while ensuring that our practices reflect the highest safety and security standards."

The union also insists that all parolee check-ins should be virtual until security issues are addressed. They previously called for the Secretary of Public Safety to step down but now leave that decision to the governor.