Baltimore neighborhood frustrated after pride flags taken down

Pride flags were forcibly taken down in a North Baltimore neighborhood as the community celebrated Pride Fest.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos said at least three flags were torn down on Saturday, June 14, leaving many neighbors frustrated.

Ramos said her home was among those targeted.

Councilwoman's pride flag taken down

After celebrating Baltimore Pride, Ramos said her husband noticed their pride flag was no longer flying on Saturday evening. They quickly realized it was intentional.

Ramos found her flag on the ground, her flagpole bent and the bracket broken.

"When I heard and then saw what happened, I was like on pride day," Ramos said. "It was forcibly taken down…we were able to salvage the flag."

Ramos said she put out a call to other neighbors, who told her it not only happened on Saturday but other days last week.

Flag removal comes after 2022 fire

She said the community was frustrated that the flags were taken down. The incident comes three years after pride flags were burned in their neighborhood and a home with pride decorations was set on fire.

"We're always a little concerned in my neighborhood in June because in 2022 there was a devastating fire," Ramos said. "The main house that was affected had a pride flag on it, and there were other pride flags that were burned that day, so obviously, there's a concern in the neighborhood."

The pride flag was set on fire near a home on the 300 block of E. 31st Street. Then, a home across the street with pride decorations was set on fire, injuring three people.

Neighbors react to removal of pride flags

On Tuesday, many neighbors said they were upset and disappointed that their community was targeted again.

"Why is the reaction hate and violence, and not oh okay," Abell neighborhood resident Kevin K. said.

"[It's] very upsetting that it was happening during pride not knowing what the motivations are," neighborhood resident Stephanie Schreckinger added.

Ramos said she and her neighbors plan to put their pride flags back up and fly them proudly as they always have.

"We're a neighborhood that welcomes everyone," Ramos said. "We're going to put our pride flags back up because we feel very strongly about how we feel about our city and being allies to our neighbors."

Ramos said she reported the incident to Baltimore Police and is encouraging neighbors to do the same.

The community said they hope whoever did this can learn to choose love over hate.