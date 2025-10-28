Developers of Maryland powerline project want to stop hunting during property surveys

PSEG, the developer behind a Maryland power line project, is asking a federal judge to prevent residents from hunting while crews survey private properties.

The Piedmont Reliability Project seeks to run 70 miles of overhead transmission lines through three Maryland counties — Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick.

PJM Interconnection, which operates the power grid in several northeastern states, says that without the project, the region could face blackouts and voltage collapse by June 2027.

Last April, PSEG submitted a court filing that would force residents to allow surveyors onto their land. Some residents pushed back and filed a court appeal.

In June, however, a federal judge granted PSEG access to 91 properties to conduct surveys in a preliminary injunction. In July, the company filed another motion seeking access to 200 more properties, stating that surveys must be completed before construction can begin.

PSEG concerned about hunting during property surveys

PSEG is now asking the judge to explicitly add hunting to the list of prohibited activities during scheduled survey days.

In a court motion to clarify, the developers alleged that an individual commented on Facebook, "It's hunting season. I've got plenty of deer. Survey at your own risk."

The developers cited another comment on the same thread from a user who allegedly posted, "Offer to make sure they are safe and escort them with a 12-gauge; since they are so concerned about safety, there shouldn't be any complaints."

PSEG says it cannot direct its survey teams to enter a property while facing the threat of firearms being discharged for hunting. The company also argues that hunting while surveyors are on a property should be considered a violation of the court's injunction.

This is not the first time PSEG has formally raised concerns about the safety of its surveyors. The company previously requested protection from U.S. Marshals after crews were allegedly threatened while attempting to access private land in Carroll County.

A judge denied that request in September.

The project has been a controversial issue for residents in the path of the proposed power lines, many of whom oppose it. Some have expressed concerns about environmental impacts, while others say the route would cut through family-owned farms.

Project status and timeline

In September, Maryland regulators set a procedural schedule for reviewing the Piedmont Reliability Project.

Under the approved schedule, PSEG must file an updated analysis and field studies by March 2, 2026.

Public hearings on the project began in September and will continue through December.

The process concludes with final briefs due Feb. 12, 2027. PSEG may also submit an updated analysis from PJM, the regional grid operator, as part of its March 2026 filing.