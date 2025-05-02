Maryland joins multi-state effort to improve regional power transmission, reduce costs

Maryland has joined eight other Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states in launching a collaborative effort to improve electricity transmission between regions, improve power reliability, and reduce energy costs.

The Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission issued a joint strategic action plan outlining specific steps for addressing gaps in transmission planning across state boundaries.

"Increased transmission capacity can provide consumer cost savings and reduce the need for fossil-fueled power plants that exist solely to meet peak demand," Moore said. "This collaboration illustrates exactly why state-led action is so important to achieving our energy, environmental, and economic goals."

What actions will the collaborative take?

The strategic action plan includes both near-term and mid-term initiatives to guide the participating states. In the near future, the group will issue a Request for Information to identify specific potential qualifying interregional transmission projects.

The plan also identifies transmission equipment standardization as a key strategy to reduce development costs for new transmission infrastructure.

Which states are involved?

The Northeast States Collaborative includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The partnership was formed following a 2023 request to the U.S. Department of Energy to explore how ISO New England, New York ISO, and PJM Interconnection could improve electricity flow between regions.

After signing a memorandum of understanding last summer to establish a framework for coordinating activities, the states identified the strategic action plan released today as a critical next step forward.

Why is interregional transmission important?

The initiative aims to address longstanding challenges in the power grid by promoting better connectivity between regional transmission systems. Enhanced transmission capacity would allow states to share electricity resources more efficiently, particularly during periods of high demand, according to the governors office.

Marylanders struggle with high energy costs

In Maryland, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers have faced significant rate increases, with gas bills rising 9% and electric bills increasing 7% as of January 1, 2025.

The actual impact on consumers has been even greater due to increased energy usage (19-22% higher than last year) and natural gas prices that are 30% higher than in January 2024.

BGE has cited aging infrastructure, supply issues, and cold weather as factors behind the rate hikes. In response, the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution calling on the Public Service Commission to stop BGE's planned 2026 utility rate increases, while also demanding an end to the multi-year rate pilot program.

Maryland lawmakers passed the Next Generation Energy Act, which aims to help reduce energy costs.

The bill mandates that gas pipeline spending prioritize safety and cost-effectiveness, directs the Public Service Commission to reject multi-year rate increases that do not demonstrate customer benefit, and prohibits utilities from charging ratepayers for expenses such as trade association memberships and private planes.