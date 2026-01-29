Maryland highlights new Port of Baltimore records, recovery from Key Bridge collapse

The Port of Baltimore set a record for cargo ships and containers last year as it continues to recover from the 2024 Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, according to state leaders.

The collapse, which killed six construction workers, shut down the channels to the port for weeks, paused deliveries, and impacted nearby businesses for weeks.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the port's terminals handled more than 2,220 cargo ship visits in 2025, which was better than 20% from 2024. The previous record of 2,137 cargo ships at the port was set in 2023.

The state also said a new record of 1,113,309 containers were moved through the Port of Baltimore in 2025.

"The Port of Baltimore is a cornerstone of Maryland's economy and one of the most important ports in the country," Moore stated. "We are grateful to the workers whose unwavering commitment and resilience made this progress possible. Our administration will continue to promote our port's infrastructure to strengthen our supply chains, drive economic growth in our state, and create more good-paying jobs for our people."

The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest port facilities in the U.S, bringing in billions of dollars worth of goods like car parts and produce, according to Maryland data.

Expected growth at Baltimore's port

The record comes amid tariff announcements by the Trump administration and the collapse of the Key Bridge.

Business at the port is expected to grow even more in 2026 with the completion of the CSX Howard Street Tunnel Project, which is a $518 million project aimed at allowing the port to receive double-stacked container trains, which would increase the port's capacity, according to the state.

The project will add to the port's business by about 160,000 containers each year, and will produce nearly 14,000 jobs, the state added.

"Making certain the right investments are made to continue to grow and expand the Port of Baltimore is critical," said Katie Thomson, the Maryland Acting Secretary of Transportation. "The commitments we're making now and in future years will continue to advance our multimodal freight network and further accelerate the Port's growth and generate additional jobs."

Port of Baltimore's 2025 accomplishments

Maryland leaders highlighted other successes for the Port of Baltimore in 2025.

Those include: