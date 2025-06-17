Video shows Maryland police using aerial support to track down stolen car

Newly released video footage shows the Anne Arundel County Police Department using support from its Aviation Unit to track down a stolen car.

On May 7, detectives conducting surveillance near Crain Highway in Glen Burnie spotted suspects near a stolen car that had been flagged by a license plate reader.

Detectives followed the car while the Aviation Unit provided aerial support.

𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲. 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.

𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝, 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐈𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐲



On May 7, 2025, detectives conducting proactive surveillance in the area of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie observed suspicious activity involving a… pic.twitter.com/0LwFW9jo3e — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 17, 2025

Police executed a traffic stop near Jumpers Hole Road and Mountain Road and took two individuals into custody without incident.

The vehicle was successfully recovered.

Maryland police departments begin using drone technology

Maryland police departments have been using drone technology more in recent months.

Earlier in June, Howard County Police found a missing 5-year-old boy using a drone with thermal imaging technology.

In April 2024, police used drone thermal imaging to track down a teen who crashed a stolen vehicle and was attempting to evade police in Columbia.

The footage released by HCPD showed an officer checking the stolen vehicle for occupants before speaking with witnesses to try and find the suspect.

Police used the drone to locate the suspect near the crash site.

The Frederick County Police Department launched its drone program in February, which included the deployment of three Skydio X10 drones for search and rescue, public event monitoring, and disaster surveys.

Drones were used in the capture of David Linthicum in 2023, a man found guilty of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers before fleeing to Fallston, leading police on a multi-day manhunt.

In November 2024, Harford County Police used drones to track down two teens suspected of breaking into over 20 vehicles. The drones were able to capture the suspects' body heat to track the suspects down.

The 15- and 16-year-olds were later charged with breaking into at least 21 cars in a crime spree in Abingdon and Joppa.

Harford County currently has 11 drones in its fleet.

In April 2024, Harford County Police also used drones to capture suspects in two home invasions.

The Harford County Sheriff said drones are cheaper than helicopters, require less staff to operate, and can be deployed more quickly.

"Public safety is enhanced through these kinds of technologies, and there's going to be a day where it's probably going to be standard to have one in every car," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

ACLU raises concerns about drone use

The American Civil Liberties Union has raised concerns about privacy regarding police drones being used to monitor protests.

The organization estimates that about 80% of law enforcement agencies nationwide use drones, a number expected to grow.