Frederick County launches police drone program

BALTIMORE -- Frederick County Sheriff's Office plans to use drone technology to improve policing with the launch of its Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) program.

The office said the county now operates three Skydio X10 drones, which they deploy in response to incidents.

Acting as an alternative to helicopters, drones allow police to quickly cover large areas for search and rescue efforts, public event monitoring, and disaster surveys. The drones also allow for more efficient decision-making, and are cheaper to operate and maintain, the DSCO said.

The drones have both high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging capabilities. By using drones, officers can also avoid exposure to dangerous situations, including hazardous materials assessments, and suspect searches.

Police in Maryland implement drone technology

Frederick County isn't the first jurisdiction to use drone technology in law enforcement.

In November 2024 Harford County Police used a drone to track down two teens accused of a string of vehicle thefts. Around 4:21 a.m. on Nov. 25, officers responded to Deep Well Court in Abingdon, where they learned that 21 vehicles had been rummaged through. Later, around 4:47 a.m., police were dispatched to Doncaster Road in Joppa for more theft reports.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects entering a black pickup truck, which police later spotted, initiating a pursuit. The suspects took the vehicle off-road before abandoning it and attempting to flee, but police used a drone to search the area and locate the suspects hiding in a densely wooded area.

In April 2024, Howard County used a drone with thermal imaging to track down a teen suspect who stole a vehicle.

In October 2023, Baltimore City launched its police drone program.