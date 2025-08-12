Baltimore man sentenced to home detention for attacking anti-abortion protestors outside Planned Parenthood

A Baltimore man was sentenced to one year of home detention and three years of probation after he attacked two people who were protesting abortion rights outside of a Planned Parenthood in 2023, according to court documents.

Patrick Brice was found guilty in February of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the brutal attack on a 73-year-old and an 80-year-old. The incident was captured on video.

Attack on Planned Parenthood protestors

According to Baltimore Police, the attack happened on North Howard Street on May 26, 2023, just outside the healthcare center.

Witnesses told police that two men had been attacked. Officers arrived to find a 73-year-old man severely injured with a "lump forming on his right eyebrow and blood and swelling" around the right side of his face.

An 80-year-old man was also tackled to the ground and assaulted.

Witnesses told police that the attack came after an argument over abortion rights outside the Planned Parenthood. The 73-year-old man told police that he was demonstrating outside when a fellow demonstrator was attacked by Brice.

Police later shared video of the attack, saying Brice was "having a visibly aggressive conversation" with the 80-year-old before things got physical.

In the video, Brice is seen rushing at the 80-year-old and tackling him over a flower pot.

When the 73-year-old tried to help, Brice shoved him to the ground and punched him. The video captures the moment that Brice gets ready to kick the man as he's on the ground.

The 73-year-old was taken to Shock Trauma, and the 80-year-old suffered injuries to his hand, police said.

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, Brice said during his sentencing hearing that he "just snapped one day."

He was ordered to undergo anger management classes, drug and alcohol screenings and continued therapy, the Banner reported. A judge also ordered Brice to attend virtual Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.